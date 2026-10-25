BYD Atto Racco Slashes Price by Rs. 2.7 Million in Sri Lanka

In a significant development for Sri Lanka's electric vehicle market, the price of the BYD Atto Racco has been reduced by Rs. 2.7 million, making the popular electric SUV considerably more accessible to local buyers.

A Major Price Revision

The substantial price cut marks one of the more notable reductions seen in Sri Lanka's growing EV segment in recent times. The revision is expected to renew consumer interest in the BYD Atto Racco, which has already established itself as a recognisable name among electric vehicle enthusiasts on the island.

With a drop of this magnitude, prospective buyers who may have previously hesitated due to cost concerns now have a stronger incentive to consider making the switch to electric mobility.

Implications for Sri Lanka's EV Market

Sri Lanka has been gradually embracing electric vehicles as part of a broader shift away from fossil fuel dependency, driven by both environmental awareness and the country's ongoing efforts to reduce fuel import costs. Price reductions from major brands such as BYD are seen as a catalyst that could accelerate EV adoption among middle and upper-middle income consumers.

The BYD Atto Racco, manufactured by Chinese automotive giant BYD — one of the world's leading electric vehicle producers — has been positioned as a premium yet practical option in the local market.

What This Means for Consumers

A saving of Rs. 2.7 million compared to the previous listed price

Greater affordability for consumers considering a transition to electric vehicles

Increased competitive pressure on other EV brands operating in Sri Lanka

Industry observers suggest that this price adjustment could prompt other electric vehicle distributors in the country to revisit their own pricing strategies in order to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic market.

The BYD Atto Racco price revision represents a meaningful step toward making electric vehicles a realistic option for a broader segment of Sri Lankan consumers.

Further details regarding the revised pricing and availability are expected to be communicated through authorised BYD dealers across the country.