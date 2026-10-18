Sri Lanka Moves to Modernise Courts With Overseas Video Link Testimony Bill

Landmark Legislation Could Transform How Evidence Is Presented in Sri Lankan Courts

A new bill tabled in Sri Lanka proposes a significant reform to the country's judicial system, allowing witnesses based abroad to give testimony in local courts through video link technology — a move that could dramatically reduce delays in legal proceedings caused by the unavailability of overseas witnesses.

What the Bill Proposes

Under the proposed legislation, individuals residing outside Sri Lanka would be permitted to provide evidence to domestic courts remotely, using video conferencing facilities rather than being required to travel back to the island to appear in person. The bill marks a notable step towards modernising a judicial framework that has long faced criticism for procedural delays and backlogs.

If passed, the law would bring Sri Lanka's courts in line with a growing number of jurisdictions around the world that already permit remote testimony as a standard legal practice.

Addressing a Long-Standing Challenge

The inability of overseas-based witnesses to appear before Sri Lankan courts has historically been a significant obstacle in both civil and criminal cases. Many proceedings have stalled for months or even years when key witnesses are resident abroad and either unable or unwilling to return to Sri Lanka solely to testify.

The proposed reform is expected to particularly benefit high-profile cases involving the Sri Lankan diaspora, international business disputes, and criminal investigations with cross-border dimensions.

A Step Toward Judicial Modernisation

Legal observers and court reform advocates have long called for greater use of technology within the Sri Lankan justice system. This bill represents one of the more concrete legislative efforts to embrace digital solutions in addressing institutional inefficiencies.

The introduction of video link testimony could prove transformative for a judiciary grappling with a substantial backlog of cases, offering a practical solution that balances access to justice with the realities of a globally mobile population.

The bill is expected to undergo further parliamentary scrutiny before any final decision is made on its passage into law. Legal professionals and civil society groups are anticipated to weigh in during the consultation process as the proposal moves forward.