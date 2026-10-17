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Department of Examinations Releases Re-Scrutinised Results for 2026 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination

17 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
2 Comments
Department of Examinations Releases Re-Scrutinised Results for 2026 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination

The Department of Examinations has officially released the re-scrutinised results of the 2026 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, giving candidates who requested a review of their original results the opportunity to learn their updated scores.

Students who sat the highly competitive examination and subsequently applied for a re-scrutiny of their answer scripts can now access their revised results through the Department of Examinations' official online portal.

How to Check Your Results

Candidates are advised to visit the Department of Examinations' official website to check their re-scrutinised results. Students will typically need to enter their examination index number and other relevant personal details to retrieve their individual results.

About the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is one of Sri Lanka's most significant national assessments, taken annually by students completing their primary education. The examination determines eligibility for scholarships and placement in leading national schools across the country, making it a crucial milestone for thousands of young Sri Lankan students and their families.

Parents and guardians of candidates are encouraged to check the official portal promptly and to contact the Department of Examinations directly should they have any queries regarding the re-scrutiny process or their child's updated results.

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Hashini Madushani 17 Oct 2026

finally they released, my nephew been waiting weeks for this

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Oshadi Senanayake 17 Oct 2026

same here, results were delayed too long no?

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