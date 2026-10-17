Amber Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Six Districts Across Sri Lanka

The Department of Meteorology has issued an amber-level advisory cautioning residents in several parts of the island to brace for intense rainfall, with accumulations expected to exceed 150 millimetres in the worst-affected areas.

Affected Regions

The warning covers communities across Sabaragamuwa Province, Central Province, and Badulla District, placing a significant portion of the hill country and surrounding lowlands on heightened alert. Authorities urge residents in these zones to remain vigilant as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate.

What the Amber Advisory Means

An amber advisory from the Department of Meteorology signals a serious risk of heavy precipitation that could disrupt daily life and trigger secondary hazards. Residents in the designated districts should be on the lookout for the following dangers associated with sustained heavy rainfall:

Flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas

Landslides and mudslips along steep hillside terrain

Damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure

Disruption to agricultural activity and livelihoods

Public Urged to Take Precautions

The meteorological department advises the public in affected provinces and districts to monitor official weather updates closely and take appropriate precautionary measures. Residents living near riverbanks, slopes, or other vulnerable locations are particularly encouraged to stay alert and, if necessary, move to safer ground without delay.

Authorities remind the public that amber advisories represent a significant weather risk and should not be taken lightly, especially in mountainous districts with a history of landslide incidents.

Disaster management agencies are expected to remain on standby as the situation develops. Further updates will be issued by the Department of Meteorology as the weather system progresses across the island.