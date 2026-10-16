Over 100kg of Heroin Seized in Major Joint Security Operation at Weligama Beach

A massive haul of heroin exceeding 100 kilograms was uncovered at Kapparathota Beach in Weligama yesterday morning, in what authorities are describing as a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking in Sri Lanka.

Joint Forces Crack Down on Coastal Drug Smuggling

The recovery was made possible following the arrest of five suspects by the Sri Lanka Navy, whose interrogation led security forces directly to the hidden narcotics. Acting swiftly on intelligence gathered from the apprehended individuals, a coordinated joint operation was launched bringing together the Navy, Police, and several other security agencies.

The discovery at the southern coastal beach underscores growing concerns over Sri Lanka's vulnerability to maritime drug smuggling routes, with traffickers increasingly exploiting the island nation's extensive coastline to move large consignments of illegal substances.

Scale of the Seizure

More than 100 kilograms of heroin recovered

Five suspects arrested prior to the beach operation

Operation conducted on the morning of 15th

Location: Kapparathota Beach, Weligama

The scale of the seizure places this among the more significant individual drug recoveries recorded along Sri Lanka's southern coastline in recent times, raising questions about the sophistication of the smuggling network involved.

The detection was the result of a coordinated effort between the Navy, Police, and several other security agencies working in unison.

Investigations are currently ongoing, and authorities are expected to pursue further leads emerging from the case. The five suspects remain in custody as security forces work to determine the full extent of the trafficking network behind the consignment.

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