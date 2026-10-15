Buddhist Monk Backtracks on Assault Claims Linked to NPP, Admits He Was Only Assuming

Monk Admits Assumption Behind Viral Assault Allegation

A Buddhist monk who publicly linked an assault to supporters of the National People's Power (NPP) has now admitted that his claim was based on assumption rather than verified fact, drawing sharp criticism and a formal response from Sri Lanka Police.

Ven. Thiththagalle Anandasiri Thera, who had previously made the allegation connecting the attack to NPP-affiliated individuals, stepped back from his earlier statement, clarifying that he had merely assumed the victim was a supporter of a protest linked to the ruling party — not that he had confirmed knowledge of who was responsible.

Police Accuse Monk of Spreading False Information

Sri Lanka Police issued a strong response to the monk's original claim, accusing him of spreading false and misleading information to the public. Authorities maintained that the allegation, which gained significant traction on social media and among political circles, lacked factual basis and had the potential to inflame public sentiment.

The incident has raised broader concerns about the role of religious figures in Sri Lanka's increasingly polarised political landscape, particularly as the NPP-led government continues to face scrutiny from opposition voices across the country.

A Pattern of Politically Charged Claims

Critics have pointed out that unverified allegations made by prominent public figures — including members of the clergy — can have serious consequences in a country where religious leaders command considerable social influence. The monk's retraction has done little to quell the controversy, with political opponents and civil society observers calling for greater accountability in how such claims are made and disseminated.

The NPP, which swept to power on a platform of anti-corruption and systemic reform, has not yet issued an official statement directly addressing the monk's revised account. However, party supporters have expressed frustration over what they describe as repeated attempts to tarnish the government's image through unsubstantiated accusations.

Public Reaction and Calls for Caution

The episode has prompted calls from various quarters urging public figures to exercise greater responsibility before making politically sensitive statements, particularly those that could be construed as inciting division. Legal experts have also noted that the deliberate spread of false information carries potential consequences under Sri Lankan law.

As the matter continues to attract public attention, many Sri Lankans are watching closely to see whether authorities will take any further action in connection with the initial claims made by Ven. Thiththagalle Anandasiri Thera.