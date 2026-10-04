Sri Lanka Navy Detains Nine Indian Fishermen from Rameswaram, Seizes Vessel Near Neduntheevu

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended nine fishermen from Rameswaram, India, along with their fishing vessel, following an operation conducted near Neduntheevu, also known as Delft Island, in the Northern Province.

Fishermen Caught in Sri Lankan Waters

The detained fishermen, all hailing from the coastal town of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, were intercepted by a Sri Lanka Navy patrol while fishing in the island nation's territorial waters. The navy seized their boat as part of ongoing efforts to prevent illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan maritime zones.

Neduntheevu, situated in the Palk Bay region, has long been a flashpoint in the recurring dispute over fishing rights between Sri Lanka and India. The waters surrounding the island are considered rich fishing grounds, frequently attracting fishermen from both sides of the maritime boundary.

A Persistent Regional Issue

The apprehension of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lanka Navy is not an isolated incident. Sri Lankan authorities have consistently maintained that fishermen from Tamil Nadu regularly cross into their territorial waters, depleting marine resources and undermining the livelihoods of local fishing communities, particularly those in the Northern Province.

Sri Lankan fishermen have repeatedly raised concerns about the use of bottom trawling methods by Indian counterparts, which they argue causes significant damage to the ocean floor and destroys marine ecosystems in the region.

Detained Fishermen to Face Legal Proceedings

The nine detained fishermen are expected to be handed over to the relevant authorities and produced before a magistrate's court in keeping with standard procedure. Their vessel will remain in naval custody pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

Such arrests have in the past prompted diplomatic exchanges between Colombo and New Delhi, with Indian officials typically urging the early release of detained fishermen and the return of seized boats on humanitarian grounds.

Both governments have, on several occasions, attempted to find a long-term solution to the fisheries dispute through bilateral talks, though a lasting agreement has yet to be reached. The issue remains a sensitive one, carrying both economic and political weight for communities on either side of the Palk Strait.

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