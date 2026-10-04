Sri Lanka Federation of University Women Marks 85 Years of Empowering Women in Academia

The Sri Lanka Federation of University Women (SLFUW) recently commemorated a landmark milestone, celebrating its 85th Anniversary at its headquarters on Kithulwatte Road, Colombo on September 19.

The occasion drew an impressive turnout, with the organisation's auditorium filled to capacity as members, guests, and well-wishers gathered to honour eight and a half decades of dedication to advancing the cause of women in higher education and professional life across Sri Lanka.

A Historic Gathering

The anniversary celebration brought together a distinguished audience reflecting the breadth of the SLFUW's reach and influence within academic and professional circles in the country. The event was held at the federation's own premises, underscoring the organisation's long-standing roots in Colombo.

The SLFUW President addressed attendees at the well-attended ceremony, marking the significance of the occasion for the organisation and for university women across Sri Lanka.

Eight Decades of Advocacy

Since its founding, the SLFUW has served as a vital platform for women in academia and higher education, championing their professional development, networking, and collective voice on matters of national importance. Reaching the 85th anniversary represents a testament to the enduring relevance of the federation's mission in an evolving social and educational landscape.

The celebration stood as a proud reminder of how far Sri Lankan women in academia have come, and of the continued work that lies ahead in fostering equality and excellence in university education.