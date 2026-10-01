Indian PM Modi Hails Stabbed Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a 'Hero' Amid Flydubai Suspending Israel Flights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly praised Captain Smit Machchhar, describing him as a "hero" after the experienced pilot was stabbed by his own co-pilot during a flight, in a shocking incident that has drawn widespread attention across the aviation world.

A Brazen Attack in the Cockpit

Captain Machchhar, an Indian national, suffered stab wounds inflicted by his co-pilot under circumstances that have alarmed aviation authorities and the broader public alike. Despite sustaining injuries, the captain is reported to have demonstrated remarkable composure and courage during the terrifying ordeal, continuing to prioritise the safety of those on board.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of support from across India, with Prime Minister Modi leading tributes to the injured pilot.

Prime Minister Modi lauded Captain Machchhar for his bravery, calling him a true hero whose actions reflected the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to duty.

Flydubai Suspends Flights to Israel

In a separate but related development in the aviation sector, Dubai-based carrier Flydubai has announced the suspension of its flights to Israel. The airline cited the prevailing security situation as the primary reason behind the decision to halt operations on its Israeli routes.

The move reflects growing concerns among regional carriers regarding flight safety amid ongoing tensions in and around Israeli airspace. Flydubai has not confirmed when normal flight operations to Israel may resume.

Aviation Safety Under the Spotlight

The stabbing incident involving Captain Machchhar has raised serious questions about cockpit security protocols and the psychological screening processes applied to flight crew members. Aviation experts have called for a thorough review of existing safety measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot during a flight operation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly praised the pilot as a "hero"

Flydubai has suspended all flights to Israel citing security concerns

Aviation authorities are expected to investigate the cockpit attack thoroughly

The incident has sent shockwaves through the global aviation community, with many calling for urgent reforms to ensure the safety of both crew members and passengers at all times. Captain Machchhar's conduct under extreme duress has been widely celebrated as an example of extraordinary professionalism.

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