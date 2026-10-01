CID Launches Probe Into Online Instant Loan Services Amid Growing Customer Complaints

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated a formal investigation into online instant loan platforms, responding to a surge of complaints from customers who claim to have fallen victim to exploitative and potentially illegal lending practices.

The Rise of Digital Lending

In recent years, instant loan applications have gained widespread popularity across Sri Lanka, offering users the appeal of fast, hassle-free borrowing with minimal documentation. With just a few taps on a smartphone, individuals can access credit within minutes — a convenience that has attracted thousands of borrowers, particularly those unable to secure loans through traditional banking channels.

However, behind the promise of quick cash, many customers are now reporting troubling experiences that have prompted authorities to take action.

What Prompted the Investigation

The CID moved to open the investigation following a growing number of complaints lodged by members of the public against these digital lending services. Borrowers have raised concerns about a range of alleged misconduct by loan operators, painting a picture of an industry operating with little oversight or accountability.

Among the issues reported are:

Excessively high interest rates that borrowers claim were not clearly disclosed at the time of borrowing

Aggressive and harassing debt collection tactics targeting borrowers and their contacts

Unauthorised access to personal data stored on borrowers' mobile devices

Threats and intimidation directed at individuals who fall behind on repayments

A Vulnerable Public at Risk

Financial experts and consumer advocates have long warned that the largely unregulated nature of app-based lending poses significant risks to ordinary Sri Lankans, many of whom may not fully understand the terms they are agreeing to when they tap "accept" on a loan application.

The convenience of instant credit can quickly turn into a financial nightmare when borrowers are not adequately informed of the true cost of borrowing.

For many users, what begins as a short-term solution to a financial shortfall can spiral into a cycle of debt, compounded by punishing interest rates and relentless pressure from recovery agents.

Authorities Urge Caution

As the CID presses forward with its investigation, authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution before using online instant loan services. Borrowers are advised to thoroughly read all terms and conditions, verify whether a lending platform is registered with the relevant regulatory authority, and report any suspicious or unlawful behaviour to the police.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the CID examines the operations of the implicated platforms. It remains to be seen whether the probe will result in prosecutions or push regulators to introduce stricter controls over the rapidly growing digital lending sector in Sri Lanka.