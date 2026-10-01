CIABOC Targets 34,000 Individuals for Fines Over Failure to Submit Asset Declarations

Bribery Commission moves against thousands for non-compliance

Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has identified approximately 34,000 individuals who are liable to face fines for failing to comply with mandatory asset and liability declaration requirements.

Who is affected?

The individuals flagged by CIABOC are those who have not submitted their declarations as required under Sri Lanka's asset declaration laws, which are designed to promote transparency and accountability among public officials and other designated persons.

The move signals a significant escalation in enforcement efforts by the anti-corruption body, which has long been tasked with ensuring that those in positions of public trust are held to strict financial disclosure standards.

A stronger stance on accountability

The action against such a large number of individuals reflects CIABOC's renewed commitment to clamping down on non-compliance, a problem that critics have previously argued undermines the integrity of the country's anti-corruption framework.

Asset declarations serve as a key tool in detecting illicit enrichment and identifying conflicts of interest among public servants, elected officials, and other relevant parties required by law to submit such disclosures.

What happens next?

Those identified by the Commission are expected to be formally notified of their liability, with fines to be imposed on individuals who have failed to meet their legal obligations within the stipulated deadlines. CIABOC has indicated it will continue pursuing compliance across all relevant sectors.

This development comes as Sri Lanka intensifies its broader anti-corruption drive, with public pressure mounting on institutions to deliver meaningful accountability at all levels of government and public service.