Sri Lanka Bundled Out for 124 as England Dominate in Manchester Test

Sri Lanka suffered a difficult day with the bat in Manchester, being dismissed for a modest total of 124 runs against England in their ongoing Test encounter.

Batting Lineup Crumbles Under Pressure

The Sri Lankan batting order was unable to cope with the conditions at Old Trafford, as the side collapsed to 124 all out against a disciplined English attack. The total leaves Sri Lanka in a precarious position in the match, with England firmly in control of proceedings.

The result will be a cause for concern for Sri Lankan cricket fans and team management alike, as the batting unit failed to post a competitive score on what is a challenging surface for touring sides in English conditions.

Tough Conditions for Visitors

England's bowlers made full use of the conditions in Manchester, maintaining consistent pressure throughout the Sri Lankan innings and picking up wickets at regular intervals. The tourists were unable to build any meaningful partnerships that could have steadied the ship and pushed their total to a more respectable figure.

Sri Lanka will be hoping for a strong response from their bowling unit as the match progresses, as they look to claw their way back into a contest that currently appears to be heavily in England's favour.

More updates on this Test match will follow as play continues in Manchester.

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