Mirihana Police Arrest Two Women Over Alleged Housing Scheme Fraud

Two female suspects have been taken into custody and remanded in connection with a large-scale housing fraud case involving an easy payment scheme, authorities confirmed.

The arrests were carried out by the Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Division, which has been probing what investigators describe as a significant fraudulent operation targeting members of the public who were seeking affordable housing options.

Suspects Remanded by Courts

Following their arrest, the two women were produced before a magistrate and subsequently remanded in custody. The case forms part of a broader investigation into a scheme that allegedly lured victims with promises of housing under convenient installment payment plans.

Easy Payment Scheme Used to Deceive Victims

Fraudulent housing schemes of this nature typically prey on ordinary citizens who are unable to afford upfront property payments and instead opt for structured installment arrangements. Investigators believe the suspects played a direct role in orchestrating or facilitating the deceptive operation.

The arrests were made by the Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Division

Both suspects are female

The fraud is linked to a housing easy payment scheme

Both individuals have been remanded pending further proceedings

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have indicated that the investigation remains active, and further developments in the case are expected as police continue to examine the full extent of the alleged fraud. Members of the public who believe they may have been victimised by similar housing schemes are urged to report such matters to their nearest police station.

Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies have in recent years intensified efforts to crack down on fraudulent investment and property schemes that exploit financially vulnerable citizens.

The Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Division continues to lead the inquiry, and additional arrests have not been ruled out as the case progresses.