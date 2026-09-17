Police Prioritise Probe Into LTTE Glorification Complaint While Manpower Crisis Lingers

Sri Lanka's police force continues to battle a well-documented and persistent shortage of personnel, yet authorities have made clear that such constraints will not prevent them from pursuing investigations involving Opposition political figures — raising fresh questions about the selective application of law enforcement resources.

Complaint Targets Opposition Over LTTE References

Investigators have confirmed they will look into a complaint lodged by a civil society activist alleging that the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, commonly known as the LTTE, was glorified or otherwise supported in statements made by Opposition politicians. The LTTE remains a banned organisation in Sri Lanka, and any act deemed to provide succour or legitimacy to the group carries serious legal implications under existing national security legislation.

A Force Stretched Thin

The decision to pursue this particular complaint comes at a time when the police department is under significant strain. Officers across the island have repeatedly flagged an acute shortage of manpower, with many stations operating well below their required strength. Critics argue that under such conditions, prioritising politically charged investigations over routine public safety needs raises uncomfortable questions about institutional impartiality.

Opposition and Civil Liberties Concerns

Opposition politicians have yet to formally respond to the specific allegations contained in the NGO activist's complaint. However, political observers note that deploying police resources to scrutinise Opposition figures — particularly on the basis of complaints tied to contentious national security narratives — risks the perception that law enforcement is being steered by political considerations rather than operational necessity.

Civil liberties advocates have long warned that broad interpretations of anti-terrorism statutes can be weaponised to silence legitimate political dissent, especially in a post-war environment where discussions surrounding Tamil political aspirations remain deeply sensitive.

A Delicate Balance

Sri Lanka's journey toward lasting reconciliation demands that institutions such as the police operate with unimpeachable neutrality. Glorifying a terrorist organisation is, without question, a matter that warrants legal scrutiny. Yet the manner in which such complaints are handled — and which complaints receive swift attention amid a resource crunch — will continue to be closely watched by both domestic and international observers.

As this investigation unfolds, the broader question of whether Sri Lanka's law enforcement agencies are being deployed in the public interest or in the service of political agendas is one that deserves an honest and transparent answer.

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