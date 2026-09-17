Bahrain Cricket Squad Arrives in Sri Lanka to Gear Up for 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The Bahrain National Cricket Team has touched down in Sri Lanka as part of their preparations for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, underlining the island nation's growing reputation as a premier destination for international cricket training camps.

Building Towards a Major Tournament

With the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on the horizon, Bahrain's cricketers have chosen Sri Lanka as their training base, looking to sharpen their skills ahead of what promises to be a fiercely competitive global event. The visit reflects the confidence that associate and emerging cricket nations place in Sri Lanka's facilities and cricketing environment when preparing for high-stakes tournaments.

Why Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka has long been regarded as an ideal hub for cricket preparation, offering world-class venues, experienced local coaching expertise, and playing conditions that test and develop teams across all formats of the game. For a side like Bahrain, exposure to such conditions is invaluable in bridging the gap between associate-level cricket and the demands of a global ICC event.

The visit highlights Sri Lanka's continued importance as a cricketing destination that attracts nations from across the world seeking quality preparation ahead of major international competitions.

Bahrain's Cricket Ambitions

Bahrain has been steadily building its cricketing profile on the international stage, competing in ICC qualification events and working to establish itself as a competitive force within Asian and global cricket circles. Their presence in Sri Lanka signals a serious commitment to arriving at the 2026 T20 World Cup well-prepared and match-ready.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be watching the visiting squad with interest, as matches and practice sessions during such tours often provide entertaining cricket while also supporting the broader development of the sport across associate member nations.