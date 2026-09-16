Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa Departs for Singapore to Seek Medical Treatment

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former First Lady of Sri Lanka, has departed for Singapore to receive medical treatment, according to reports.

The nature and severity of her medical condition have not been officially disclosed, and no detailed statement has been issued by the Rajapaksa family regarding the purpose or expected duration of her visit abroad.

Singapore is a frequently chosen destination for Sri Lankans seeking specialised medical care, owing to the city-state's reputation for world-class healthcare facilities and advanced treatment options not always readily available domestically.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa served as First Lady of Sri Lanka during her husband Mahinda Rajapaksa's tenure as President, a period that spanned from 2005 to 2015. She has remained a prominent public figure in the country even after her husband's time in office.

Further details regarding her condition and treatment are expected to emerge as the situation develops. Well-wishers from across Sri Lanka have extended their thoughts and prayers for her swift and full recovery.

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