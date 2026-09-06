Sajith Challenges AKD's Referendum Stance: Why the Double Standard on Constitutional Amendments?

Opposition Leader Raises Questions Over President's Shifting Position on Constitutional Reform

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has fired a pointed question at President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, challenging him over what appears to be a contradictory stance on holding a public referendum for constitutional amendments.

Premadasa highlighted that when the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was being debated, then-opposition politician Dissanayake had been a vocal advocate for putting the matter to a public referendum, arguing that such a significant constitutional change required a direct mandate from the people. However, the Opposition Leader noted that no similar call has been made by the President regarding the proposed 22nd Amendment, raising questions about the consistency of his democratic principles.

A Question of Democratic Consistency

The Opposition Leader's remarks draw attention to a broader concern about whether the current administration is applying different standards depending on political convenience. Premadasa's challenge essentially asks: if a referendum was necessary then, why is it not necessary now?

Critics of constitutional amendments have long argued that changes of such fundamental importance to the country's governance structure should not be pushed through Parliament alone, but should instead be subjected to a direct public vote to ensure genuine democratic legitimacy.

Political Context

The exchange reflects the growing tension between the ruling National People's Power administration and the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya, as Sri Lanka navigates a period of significant political and economic transformation. Constitutional reform has remained a contentious issue, with various parties holding sharply differing views on both the substance of proposed changes and the process by which they should be enacted.

Premadasa's remarks are likely to intensify public debate over the government's approach to constitutional reform and whether the administration is upholding the same democratic standards it once championed from the opposition benches.