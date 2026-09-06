Samarawickrama Steers Sri Lanka Into Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semi-Finals With Calm, Composed Innings

Sri Lanka have secured a place in the semi-finals of the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, thanks to a composed and match-winning knock from opener Shashini Samarawickrama, who held the innings together under pressure to guide her side to a crucial victory.

A Performance Built on Composure

Samarawickrama's innings was defined by patience and control, providing the foundation Sri Lanka needed to chase down their target and seal progression to the last four of the tournament. Her ability to anchor the innings while wickets fell around her proved to be the decisive factor in the contest.

The young opener's knock drew widespread praise, with observers noting that she displayed a maturity well beyond her years — a quality that will be essential as Sri Lanka prepare for the knockout stages of the competition.

Sri Lanka Eye Semi-Final Glory

The victory marks a significant milestone for Sri Lankan women's youth cricket, as the team continues to build momentum heading into the semi-final stage. The side has shown considerable depth and determination throughout the tournament, and this result underlines their credentials as genuine contenders.

Supporters and cricket fans across the island will be eagerly anticipating the semi-final clash, with the young Lions having demonstrated they are more than capable of competing with the best young talent the cricketing world has to offer.

The achievement is expected to inspire a new generation of female cricketers in Sri Lanka, as the national Under-19 side continues to raise the bar for women's cricket development in the country.

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