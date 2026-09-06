Hingurakgoda Railway Station Set for Major Facelift Under National Upgrade Drive

Renovation work has officially begun at the Hingurakgoda railway station in the Polonnaruwa District, marking a significant step forward in a broader national initiative aimed at upgrading 100 railway stations across Sri Lanka.

Station Revamp Underway

The commencement of construction at Hingurakgoda signals the government's commitment to modernising the country's ageing rail infrastructure, bringing improved facilities and services to communities that depend on the national railway network.

Located in the historically and culturally significant Polonnaruwa District, the Hingurakgoda station serves as an important transit point for both residents and visitors to the region. The renovation is expected to enhance the overall passenger experience at the station.

Part of a Nationwide Programme

The works at Hingurakgoda form part of a large-scale programme to renovate 100 railway stations throughout the island. This ambitious undertaking reflects a wider effort to breathe new life into Sri Lanka's railway system, which remains a vital mode of transportation for millions of people across the country.

Railway authorities and local officials have welcomed the initiative, noting that upgraded stations would not only improve passenger comfort but also contribute to the economic development of surrounding areas.

Further details regarding the timeline for completion and the full scope of improvements planned for Hingurakgoda station are expected to be announced as the project progresses.

Related Video