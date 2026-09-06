Armed Attack Targets Relative of Imprisoned Gangster Kosgoda Tharaka

A shooting incident targeting a relative of notorious underworld figure Kosgoda Tharaka has sent shockwaves through the area, authorities confirmed, raising fresh concerns about gang-related violence connected to one of Sri Lanka's most infamous criminal networks.

Attack Details

Unidentified gunmen carried out the shooting attempt against a family member of the imprisoned gang leader, in what investigators believe may be linked to ongoing underworld rivalries. The victim, who is related to the incarcerated criminal kingpin, was targeted in what appears to have been a deliberate and calculated assault.

Background on Kosgoda Tharaka

Kosgoda Tharaka, whose real name is Tharaka Pradeep Kumara, is one of Sri Lanka's most well-known underworld figures, currently serving time behind bars. Despite his imprisonment, criminal activities allegedly connected to his network have continued to surface across the country, prompting concerns that his influence extends well beyond prison walls.

Authorities Respond

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack. Authorities have urged witnesses with any information to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

This latest incident underscores the persistent threat posed by entrenched criminal networks in Sri Lanka, even as law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to dismantle organised crime operations across the island.

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