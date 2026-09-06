AKD Unveils Plans to Restructure Sri Lanka's Healthcare Access System

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced a sweeping reform to the way Sri Lankans access public healthcare, signalling a fundamental shift in how patients will navigate the country's medical system in the future.

A New Gatekeeping Model

Under the proposed changes, patients will no longer be able to walk directly into hospitals for general treatment. Instead, individuals will first be required to consult a family doctor, who will then assess whether a referral to a hospital is necessary. The move is designed to reduce the chronic overcrowding that has long plagued Sri Lanka's public hospital network.

President Dissanayake outlined the vision as part of a broader government effort to modernise and streamline the country's public health infrastructure, placing primary care at the centre of the system rather than as an afterthought.

Why the Change Is Needed

Sri Lanka's public hospitals, particularly those in urban centres such as Colombo, have for decades struggled with overwhelming patient loads. Many of those visiting hospital outpatient departments present with conditions that could readily be managed at the primary care level, placing unnecessary strain on specialist services and hospital resources.

Overcrowded outpatient departments have long delayed treatment for those with serious conditions

A family doctor-first model is widely used in developed healthcare systems around the world

The reform aims to make healthcare delivery more efficient and equitable across the country

Building a Primary Care Network

For the new system to function effectively, the government will need to significantly strengthen the island's primary healthcare network, ensuring that family doctors and community health centres are accessible to all citizens, including those in rural and underserved areas.

The government's intention is to place the family doctor as the first point of contact for every Sri Lankan seeking medical attention, with hospitals reserved for cases that genuinely require specialist or emergency intervention.

Health sector observers have noted that while the principle behind the reform is sound and reflects international best practice, successful implementation will depend heavily on investment in training, infrastructure, and public awareness campaigns to shift deeply ingrained habits among patients accustomed to attending hospitals directly.

Reaction and Road Ahead

The announcement has drawn cautious interest from healthcare professionals and the general public alike. Many acknowledge the urgent need to ease the burden on hospitals, though questions remain about the pace of rollout and how the transition will be managed without disrupting access to care for vulnerable communities.

Further details on the implementation timeline and the legislative or administrative framework needed to support the reform are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the government moves forward with its healthcare overhaul agenda.