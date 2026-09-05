Met Department Issues Amber Lightning Warning for Eastern, Uva Provinces and Two Districts

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued an amber-level advisory warning of severe lightning activity affecting the Eastern and Uva provinces, along with two additional districts, urging residents and travellers in those areas to exercise heightened caution.

Amber Alert in Effect

The amber advisory represents a significant level of meteorological concern, indicating that dangerous lightning conditions are expected and that those living or moving through the affected regions should take immediate protective measures.

The Eastern and Uva provinces, which together encompass several densely populated towns and rural farming communities, are among the areas placed under the warning. Two further districts have also been included in the advisory, though the full scope of the alert covers a wide stretch of the island.

Safety Precautions Advised

Authorities are urging members of the public in the affected areas to remain indoors during periods of heavy electrical activity. Those working in open fields, including agricultural workers, are advised to seek shelter immediately upon hearing thunder or observing lightning in the vicinity.

Avoid open fields, hilltops, and isolated tall trees during a lightning storm

Stay away from metal structures and water bodies

Remain indoors and avoid using electrical appliances where possible

Keep updated with the latest advisories from the Department of Meteorology

Amber-level lightning advisories signal a serious risk to life and property, and the public is strongly encouraged to heed all official guidance issued by the meteorological authorities.

Sri Lanka's meteorological services continue to monitor weather patterns closely, and further updates are expected to be issued as conditions develop across the affected provinces and districts.

Related Video