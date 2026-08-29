Narahenpita Police Shooting Tied to Love Affair After Woman Abducted Near BMICH

New details have emerged surrounding a police shooting that took place in Narahenpita, with investigators revealing that the violent incident was rooted in a romantic dispute following the abduction of a woman from the vicinity of the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.

Woman Abducted Before Confrontation

Authorities confirmed that the sequence of events leading to the shooting began with the abduction of a woman near the BMICH premises. The incident quickly escalated, ultimately resulting in a confrontation in the Narahenpita area that prompted police to open fire.

Investigators have established that the altercation was not a random act of violence, but rather stemmed from a personal love affair involving the parties concerned. The nature of the relationship between the individuals involved is believed to have been the central trigger behind the abduction and the subsequent violent standoff.

Police Respond to Developing Situation

Law enforcement officers were compelled to discharge their weapons during the confrontation as the situation deteriorated. The Narahenpita Police have launched a formal investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the abduction that preceded it.

Further details regarding the identities of those involved, as well as the full extent of any injuries sustained, are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.

Inquiry Ongoing

The Police Media Division has indicated that the matter remains under active investigation. Authorities are working to establish a complete timeline of events and determine whether additional individuals may have been involved in orchestrating the abduction.

Residents in the Narahenpita and surrounding areas have been assured that the situation has been brought under control and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.