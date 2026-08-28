Honda Urges Sri Lankan Vehicle Owners to Check Safety Recall Status Immediately

Honda automobile owners across Sri Lanka are being urged to verify whether their vehicles are subject to an active safety recall linked to faulty Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) airbag components, with the company stressing the importance of acting without delay.

What Is the Recall About?

The recall centres on defective SRS airbag inflators, a serious safety concern that has drawn attention across multiple markets worldwide. A faulty airbag inflator can rupture upon deployment, potentially sending metal fragments into the vehicle cabin and posing a significant risk of injury or death to occupants.

Honda has been conducting an ongoing campaign to ensure that affected vehicles are identified and repaired at no cost to the owner, and Sri Lankan customers are now being reminded to take action if they have not yet done so.

How to Check If Your Vehicle Is Affected

Honda owners in Sri Lanka are encouraged to take the following steps to determine whether their vehicle falls under the recall notice:

Contact an authorised Honda dealer or service centre in Sri Lanka with your vehicle identification number (VIN).

Use Honda's official recall verification channels to cross-check your vehicle's status.

Do not delay seeking an inspection, particularly if the vehicle is frequently used to transport passengers.

Models Potentially Affected

Several Honda models spanning different production years are believed to fall within the scope of this recall. Owners of vehicles including but not limited to the Honda Fit, Accord, CR-V, City, and Vezel are advised to have their vehicles checked as a precaution, regardless of whether a direct notification has been received.

Repairs at No Cost to Owners

Honda has confirmed that all necessary repairs or component replacements related to this recall will be carried out free of charge at authorised service centres. The company has reiterated its commitment to customer safety and has appealed to vehicle owners not to postpone action.

Vehicle owners who have already had their airbag inflators replaced under a previous recall notice do not need to take further action, but those who are uncertain are strongly advised to verify their vehicle's status with an authorised Honda outlet.

A Broader Global Issue

The SRS airbag recall is part of one of the largest automotive safety campaigns in history, involving airbag inflators manufactured by Japanese supplier Takata. The defective inflators have been linked to fatalities and injuries in numerous countries, prompting regulators and manufacturers globally, including Honda, to implement extensive recall programmes.

Sri Lankan authorities and Honda's local representatives have both stressed that public safety remains the top priority, and vehicle owners are urged to respond to this reminder promptly rather than waiting for a formal notification to arrive.