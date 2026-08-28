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Brazen Daylight Heist: $4 Million Diamond Necklace Snatched from Vienna Museum

28 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Brazen Daylight Heist: $4 Million Diamond Necklace Snatched from Vienna Museum

Authorities have launched an international manhunt following a daring theft in which two men made off with a diamond necklace valued at more than four million US dollars from a prominent museum in Vienna, Austria.

Stolen in Plain Sight

The audacious robbery took place in broad daylight, shocking museum staff and visitors alike. The two suspects managed to seize the priceless jewelled piece and flee the premises before security personnel could intervene, raising serious questions about the adequacy of protective measures at one of Europe's cultural institutions.

Manhunt Spans Borders

Law enforcement agencies are now coordinating across multiple countries in an effort to track down the perpetrators. Investigators are believed to be examining surveillance footage and working with international partners to identify and apprehend the two individuals responsible for the theft.

A High-Value Target

The stolen necklace, encrusted with diamonds and carrying an estimated value exceeding four million dollars, represents one of the more significant museum thefts in recent European history. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether any arrests have been made or confirmed the current whereabouts of the stolen item.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that even well-established museums can face, and has prompted renewed calls for tighter security protocols at cultural and heritage institutions worldwide.

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N
Nimal Fernando 28 Aug 2026

4 million necklace just sitting there for anyone to grab, crazy

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 28 Aug 2026

how did they even get past security in broad daylight men

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 28 Aug 2026

thats what I want to know, museum security must be a joke

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