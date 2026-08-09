Tunisian Tourist Drowns Off Weligama Coast in Tragic Surfing Incident

A 21-year-old Tunisian tourist has lost his life after being swept away by the sea while surfing off the popular coastal town of Weligama in southern Sri Lanka.

Tourist Swept Away While Surfing

Police confirmed that the young tourist was surfing in the waters off Weligama when he was overcome by the sea and swept away. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised fresh concerns about water safety measures for tourists visiting the island's renowned surf spots.

A Beloved Destination with Hidden Dangers

Weligama, located along Sri Lanka's southern coastline, is widely regarded as one of the country's most popular destinations for both beginner and experienced surfers. The town attracts thousands of foreign visitors each year, drawn by its warm waters and consistent waves. However, the sea can present serious dangers, particularly for those unfamiliar with local conditions.

Authorities are urging all tourists and locals engaging in water activities to exercise extreme caution, adhere to safety guidelines, and avoid entering the sea in areas that are not monitored by trained lifeguards.

Calls for Improved Beach Safety

The tragic death of the young Tunisian national has once again highlighted the urgent need for enhanced beach safety infrastructure along Sri Lanka's coastline. Safety advocates and tourism industry stakeholders have long called for a greater number of trained lifeguards to be stationed at popular surf beaches, along with clearer warning systems to alert visitors to hazardous conditions.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway by local police authorities.