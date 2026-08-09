Mirihana Man Nabbed for Allegedly Operating Counterfeit Currency Printing Scheme

A man has been taken into custody by Sri Lanka Police following the discovery of an alleged counterfeit currency printing operation in the Mirihana area, authorities confirmed.

Suspect Apprehended During Police Operation

The arrest was made after police conducted an operation in the Mirihana locality, leading to the detention of the suspect who is believed to have been involved in the illegal production of fake currency notes. Investigators are now examining the full extent of the alleged counterfeiting activity.

Serious Threat to Financial Integrity

The circulation of counterfeit currency poses a significant threat to Sri Lanka's financial system and to ordinary citizens who may unknowingly accept forged notes in everyday transactions. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant when handling currency and to report any suspicious notes to the nearest police station.

The suspect was arrested in the Mirihana area

Police allege the individual was involved in printing fake currency notes

Investigations are currently ongoing

Further details regarding the scale of the operation, the denominations targeted, and whether additional suspects are being sought are expected to be released as the investigation progresses. Police have not yet disclosed whether any counterfeit notes had already entered circulation prior to the arrest.