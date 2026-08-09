India Inch Closer in Warm-Up Clash Against Sri Lanka XI as Padikkal and Gurnoor Hold the Fort

India's touring cricket squad found themselves in a tense position on Day 3 of their warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, trailing by six runs with Devdutt Padikkal and Gurnoor Brar at the crease and the outcome hanging in the balance.

A Closely Contested Warm-Up Affair

The three-day practice fixture, designed to give the Indian side vital match time ahead of their upcoming series commitments, has developed into a far more competitive contest than many anticipated. Sri Lanka XI, composed of emerging local talent eager to make an impression against a formidable opponent, have given their national counterparts plenty to think about.

With the deficit standing at just six runs, India still had work to do to overhaul the Sri Lanka XI total, and the responsibility rested firmly on the shoulders of Padikkal and Gurnoor Brar as they dug in at the crease.

Padikkal and Gurnoor Steady the Ship

Devdutt Padikkal, the stylish left-handed batter who has shown considerable promise at the international level, was looking to anchor the Indian innings and guide his side past the target. Alongside him, pace-bowling all-rounder Gurnoor Brar brought a determined lower-order resilience to the partnership.

The pair faced the task of not only closing the gap but also providing a platform for India to post a competitive total or chase down what remained of the deficit as Day 3 progressed.

Warm-Up Matches Serve Critical Purpose

Warm-up fixtures against Sri Lanka XI have long served as an important preparation tool for visiting international sides, offering players the chance to acclimatise to local conditions, pitch behaviour, and the humidity that can heavily influence play on the island. For fringe players in the Indian squad, performances in such matches often carry added significance in the race for a place in the final playing eleven.

The match has provided Sri Lankan cricket fans with an early glimpse of India's batting depth and the resolve of their lower-middle order, while also showcasing the quality within the local development squad.

As the final day's play continued, all eyes remained on whether Padikkal and Gurnoor could tip the balance in India's favour and give the touring side a confidence-boosting result ahead of the main series.

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