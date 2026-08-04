Pakistan Salvage Series Finale as Sri Lanka Collapse Hands Visitors Dambulla Victory

Sri Lanka's hopes of completing a clean sweep against Pakistan were dramatically dashed in Dambulla on Wednesday, as a devastating five-wicket haul conceding just 19 runs dismantled the home side and handed Pakistan a consolation victory in the final match of the series.

Stunning Collapse Decides the Match

What had appeared to be a comfortable position for Sri Lanka unravelled in extraordinary fashion, with Pakistani bowlers engineering a collapse that left the hosts reeling. The five wickets falling for a mere 19 runs proved an insurmountable setback, extinguishing any realistic chance Sri Lanka had of clinching a series whitewash on home soil.

The dramatic swing in fortunes illustrated how quickly momentum can shift in cricket, particularly in the shorter formats, where a single devastating spell can completely transform the complexion of a match.

Pakistan Avoid the Sweep

Pakistan, who had endured a difficult series leading into the Dambulla finale, will take considerable satisfaction from preventing a clean sweep. The visitors showed considerable character and resilience to fight back when the pressure was at its greatest, delivering a performance that gave their supporters cause for renewed optimism.

Despite losing the series overall, Pakistan's ability to regroup and produce a match-winning performance in the final game will serve as an important confidence boost ahead of future international commitments.

Sri Lanka's Missed Opportunity

For the hosts, the defeat will sting, particularly given the opportunity that lay before them. Sri Lanka had dominated large portions of the series and were in a commanding position to achieve a memorable whitewash at home. The middle-order collapse, however, exposed familiar vulnerabilities that the team management will need to address urgently.

Despite the disappointment of the final result, Sri Lanka can still take positives from their overall series performance, having already secured the series victory before the Dambulla clash. The focus now turns to identifying and rectifying the batting frailties that cost them dearly in the series finale.

Cricket fans across the island, who had gathered in anticipation of a historic sweep, were left to reflect on what might have been after one of the more startling collapses seen on Sri Lankan soil in recent memory.

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