Tuition Classes for 2026 A/L and Grade 5 Scholarship Candidates Must Wrap Up This Week

Students preparing for the 2026 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination and the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination are facing a significant milestone this week, as all private tuition classes, subject lectures, seminars, and workshops conducted in connection with those examinations are required to come to a close by midnight on the final day of the deadline.

Nationwide Directive Affects Thousands of Students

The instruction applies across the board to all forms of supplementary academic coaching tied to the two major national examinations. This includes not only conventional tuition classes held at private institutes and homes, but also subject-specific lectures, revision seminars, and preparation workshops organised for candidates sitting either exam.

The move is in keeping with established practice in Sri Lanka ahead of major national examinations, where authorities set a firm cutoff for external coaching activities to allow students adequate time to consolidate their studies independently before sitting their papers.

What This Means for Students and Parents

For families across the island, this deadline marks a turning point in the examination preparation cycle. Students who have spent months — in many cases years — attending weekend and weekday tuition sessions must now shift their focus entirely to self-study and revision.

All tuition classes linked to the 2026 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination must cease by the stipulated deadline.

Classes conducted for Grade 5 Scholarship Examination candidates are equally subject to the same cutoff.

Subject lectures, seminars, and workshops fall within the scope of the directive and must also conclude accordingly.

Parents are advised to ensure their children are aware of the change in routine and are supported at home during the final stretch of examination preparation.

A Critical Period for Sri Lanka's Young Scholars

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is one of the most competitive assessments in the Sri Lankan primary education system, determining entry into leading national schools. The A/L examination, meanwhile, is the gateway to university entrance, making both tests pivotal moments in the academic journeys of young Sri Lankans.

Education authorities have consistently emphasised the importance of adequate rest, mental wellbeing, and structured self-revision during the period immediately preceding major national examinations, rather than continued intensive external coaching.

Students, parents, and tuition masters are urged to comply fully with the directive to ensure a smooth and fair examination process for all candidates involved.

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