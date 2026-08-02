Scattered Showers Forecast Across Several Provinces and Districts on Sunday
The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for Sunday, 2 August 2026, advising residents in several parts of the island to expect intermittent showers throughout the day.
Affected Regions
According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m., showers are expected to occur at times across the following provinces and districts:
- Western Province
- Sabaragamuwa Province
- North-western Province
- Uva Province
- Kandy District
- Nuwara-Eliya District
- Galle District
- Matara District
- Ampara District
- Batticaloa District
Residents and commuters in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and remain prepared for wet weather conditions during the day.
The public is encouraged to stay updated through official announcements from the Department of Meteorology for any revisions to the forecast as the day progresses.
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every sunday same thing, showers here showers there, nothing new
at least they warn us no, better than getting caught in rain