Scattered Showers Forecast Across Several Provinces and Districts on Sunday

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for Sunday, 2 August 2026, advising residents in several parts of the island to expect intermittent showers throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m., showers are expected to occur at times across the following provinces and districts:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-western Province

Uva Province

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Galle District

Matara District

Ampara District

Batticaloa District

Residents and commuters in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and remain prepared for wet weather conditions during the day.

The public is encouraged to stay updated through official announcements from the Department of Meteorology for any revisions to the forecast as the day progresses.

Related Video