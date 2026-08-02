Galle Gallants Bowlers Shine to Deny Colombo Kaps Top Spot in LPL Thriller

Galle Gallants delivered a composed bowling performance to hold off a spirited Colombo Kaps side, securing a 13-run victory in the 19th match of the Lanka Premier League held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Bowlers Seal the Deal for Gallants

Set a target of 202, Colombo Kaps mounted a determined late chase but could not quite get over the line, finishing 13 runs short of their goal. The Galle Gallants bowling attack proved too disciplined under pressure, with spinner Mohammed Nawaz leading the charge with an impressive figures of 3 for 24.

Pace bowler Akif Javed contributed significantly, returning figures of 2 for 42, while local seamer Eshan Malinga also chipped in with 2 for 43 to ensure the Gallants successfully defended their total of 201.

A Critical Win in the Title Race

The victory carried considerable weight in the LPL standings, with Galle Gallants climbing to the top of the points table as a result of the win — denying Colombo Kaps the opportunity to leapfrog them with a victory.

The match at Pallekele once again highlighted the importance of disciplined bowling in T20 cricket, with the Gallants' attack holding their nerve during what appeared to be a threatening late surge from the Kaps batters.

The Lanka Premier League continues to produce competitive fixtures, and this encounter between two of the tournament's stronger sides will be remembered as a showcase of effective death bowling and smart captaincy under pressure.

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