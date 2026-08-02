David Pieris Automobiles Introduces BAIC X3e Electric SUV to Sri Lankan Market Starting at Rs. 11.5 Million

David Pieris Automobiles (Private) Limited, the four-wheeler sales division of the David Pieris Group of Companies, has officially launched the all-new BAIC X3e electric SUV in Sri Lanka, with prices starting from Rs. 11.5 million.

A New Chapter in Electric Mobility

The introduction of the BAIC X3e marks a significant step forward in Sri Lanka's growing electric vehicle market, as one of the island's most established automotive groups brings a competitively priced electric SUV to local consumers. The launch signals growing confidence in the demand for sustainable personal transportation solutions across the country.

About the BAIC X3e

The BAIC X3e is an electric sport utility vehicle designed to combine practicality with modern technology. As an offering from BAIC, one of China's prominent state-owned automotive manufacturers, the X3e is positioned to appeal to environmentally conscious buyers seeking a capable and stylish vehicle at an accessible price point within the Sri Lankan market.

David Pieris Group's Commitment to EVs

David Pieris Automobiles has been steadily expanding its footprint in the electric vehicle segment, reflecting a broader industry shift towards cleaner transportation. The group's decision to bring the BAIC X3e to Sri Lanka underscores its commitment to offering customers forward-looking mobility options aligned with global trends.

With fuel costs remaining a key concern for Sri Lankan motorists, electric vehicles such as the BAIC X3e are expected to attract considerable interest from both private buyers and fleet operators looking to reduce long-term running expenses.

Further details regarding technical specifications, range, warranty terms, and after-sales service arrangements are expected to be announced by David Pieris Automobiles through official channels in the coming days.