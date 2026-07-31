Sri Lanka's Anti-Drug Crackdown Snares Thousands of Teenagers

Youth Caught in the Crossfire of Sri Lanka's War on Drugs

Sri Lanka's intensifying crackdown on illegal narcotics has resulted in the arrest of thousands of teenagers across the island, raising serious concerns about the scale of youth drug involvement and the effectiveness of prevention measures in the country.

A Growing Crisis Among the Young

Law enforcement authorities have ramped up operations targeting drug trafficking and consumption in recent months, and the figures emerging from those efforts paint a troubling picture. Among those swept up in the nationwide anti-drug campaign are a significant number of minors and young people in their teenage years, underscoring the deep reach of the drug trade into Sri Lanka's youth population.

The arrests span multiple provinces, indicating that the problem is not confined to urban centres but has spread into suburban and rural communities as well. Authorities have identified both users and those suspected of playing roles in distribution networks.

Government's Hardline Stance

The Sri Lankan government has made combating the narcotics trade a key priority, directing police and other enforcement agencies to pursue zero-tolerance operations. Officials argue that decisive action is necessary to protect communities and disrupt the supply chains fuelling addiction across the country.

However, the mass arrest of teenagers has prompted questions from child welfare advocates and civil society groups, who are calling for a more rehabilitative approach alongside punitive measures. Critics argue that criminalising young, first-time offenders without adequate access to counselling and rehabilitation programmes may do more harm than good in the long run.

Calls for a Balanced Approach

Experts working in the fields of public health and juvenile justice have urged the government to consider the root causes driving teenagers toward drugs, including poverty, lack of educational opportunities, and family instability. They recommend:

Expanding school-based drug awareness and prevention programmes

Increasing access to community-level rehabilitation centres

Introducing diversion programmes for first-time juvenile offenders

Strengthening support systems for families in high-risk communities

Arresting teenagers is only one part of the equation. Without rehabilitation and reintegration, we risk pushing vulnerable young people further into the margins of society.

As Sri Lanka continues its anti-drug offensive, the fate of the thousands of teenagers now caught within the justice system remains a pressing humanitarian concern — one that demands both firm law enforcement and a compassionate, long-term strategy to reclaim the futures of the island's youth.

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