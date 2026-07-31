Sri Lanka Police Sound Alarm Over Teen Road Accidents, Urge Parents to Act Responsibly

Sri Lanka Police have issued a stern warning to parents across the country, urging them to exercise greater caution before allowing young teenagers to take the wheel, as road accident statistics involving youth continue to climb at an alarming rate.

A Growing Crisis on Sri Lankan Roads

Authorities have drawn attention to the increasing number of road accidents in which young and underage drivers are involved, describing the trend as a serious public safety concern. Police stress that placing vehicles in the hands of teenagers who are not legally permitted or adequately experienced to drive is contributing directly to preventable tragedies on the island's roads.

A Direct Appeal to Parents

The Police have directed their message primarily at parents and guardians, reminding them that handing over motorcycles or motor vehicles to minors is not only dangerous but also a legal offence. Authorities emphasised that parental responsibility extends beyond the home and into decisions that affect the safety of their children and other road users.

Sri Lanka Police urged parents to remain vigilant and take full responsibility when it comes to allowing young teenagers access to vehicles.

What Parents Should Know

Allowing minors to operate vehicles on public roads is a punishable offence under Sri Lankan law.

Young, inexperienced drivers are significantly more vulnerable to accidents due to limited road awareness and judgement.

Parents can be held legally accountable if a minor causes an accident while using a vehicle provided by them.

Police have called on the wider community, including neighbours and relatives, to discourage underage driving wherever it is observed. Authorities indicated that enforcement efforts will be stepped up in response to the rising trend, with patrols specifically monitoring for underage riders and drivers on public roads.

Road safety advocates have long warned that Sri Lanka's accident rate among young people requires urgent intervention, combining stricter enforcement with greater public awareness. The latest police appeal signals that tackling youth road accidents has become a renewed priority for law enforcement heading into the coming months.