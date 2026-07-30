Seeduwa Man, 24, Nabbed for Role in Deadly Wattala Birthday Party Attack

A 24-year-old man from Seeduwa has been taken into custody by the Western Province North Crimes Division in connection with a fatal shooting that took place at a birthday party in Wattala, police confirmed.

Investigators allege the arrested suspect played an active role in facilitating the deadly attack, which sent shockwaves through the Wattala community. The suspect was identified and apprehended following a focused investigation conducted by the Western Province North Crimes Division.

Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal Incident

Authorities have confirmed that the young man, whose identity has not yet been publicly disclosed, is suspected of providing assistance to those who carried out the shooting. The incident, which occurred at what should have been a celebratory gathering, resulted in fatalities, turning a private birthday function into a scene of tragedy.

The Western Province North Crimes Division has been leading the investigation into the attack, working to identify all individuals involved in planning and executing the violent act.

Investigation Ongoing

Police sources indicated that further arrests have not been ruled out as the investigation continues to unfold. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in bringing all those responsible to justice.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course.

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