Matara Man Ordered to Pay Rs. 201,000 to CEB After Climbing High-Voltage Pole

The Matara Magistrate's Court has ordered a man to pay compensation of Rs. 201,000 to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) after he climbed a high-voltage electricity pole, causing damage and financial losses to the state-owned utility.

Court Rules in Favour of CEB

The ruling came after the CEB pursued legal action against the individual, seeking reimbursement for losses incurred as a direct result of the incident. The Matara Magistrate's Court determined that the man was liable for the damages and instructed him to settle the full amount as compensation to the board.

Dangers of Interfering with Electrical Infrastructure

Incidents involving members of the public climbing or tampering with high-voltage electricity infrastructure pose serious risks, both to the individuals involved and to the wider power supply network. Such actions can result in costly disruptions, equipment damage, and life-threatening injuries.

The CEB has consistently urged the public to stay clear of electrical installations and to report any suspicious activity near power infrastructure to the relevant authorities.

A Warning to the Public

This court ruling serves as a stark reminder that interfering with national electricity infrastructure carries significant legal consequences. Individuals found responsible for causing damage to CEB property may face not only criminal proceedings but also substantial financial penalties.

Authorities are calling on Sri Lankan communities to treat electrical infrastructure with caution and respect, emphasising that the cost of negligence or reckless behaviour can extend far beyond personal safety.