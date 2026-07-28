Sri Lanka and US Navies Launch CARAT 2026 Maritime Exercise in Trincomalee

The Sri Lanka Navy and the United States Navy have officially kicked off their annual bilateral maritime exercise, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2026 (CARAT 2026), at Sampoor in Trincomalee on Monday, 27 July 2026.

Opening Ceremony Marks the Start of Joint Drills

The inauguration of this year's exercise was held with full naval honours at the Sampoor facility, with the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy presiding over the opening ceremony alongside senior United States Navy officials.

CARAT is a long-standing series of bilateral maritime exercises conducted annually between the United States Navy and the naval forces of partner nations across South and Southeast Asia. The Sri Lanka edition of the exercise is designed to strengthen interoperability, enhance maritime security cooperation, and build professional ties between the two naval services.

Strategic Significance of Trincomalee

The selection of Sampoor in Trincomalee as the venue underscores the strategic importance of the district, which is home to one of the finest natural harbours in Asia. The location provides an ideal environment for conducting complex maritime drills and combined naval operations.

CARAT 2026 is expected to include a range of activities covering surface warfare, diving and salvage operations, damage control, and maritime law enforcement procedures, reinforcing the enduring defence partnership between Sri Lanka and the United States.

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