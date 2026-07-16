President Dissanayake Issues Seven Key Orders Ahead of National Budget

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a set of seven firm directives to senior government officials during a high-level pre-budget review meeting, signalling his administration's priorities as Sri Lanka prepares its upcoming national budget.

Pension Scheme at the Forefront

Among the most prominent instructions was the President's order to officials to move swiftly in resolving lingering issues surrounding the proposed contributory pension scheme. The directive underscores the government's commitment to addressing long-standing concerns over retirement security for workers, a matter that has drawn considerable public attention in recent months.

A Broader Reform Agenda

The pre-budget review, convened under the President's direct oversight, reflects the Dissanayake administration's intent to take a hands-on approach to fiscal planning. Officials from key ministries and relevant state institutions were present as the President outlined his expectations ahead of the budget's formulation.

The meeting served as a platform for the President to stress the importance of translating policy commitments into concrete budgetary action, with each directive aimed at addressing specific gaps in public service delivery and economic governance.

What the Directives Cover

While the contributory pension scheme dominated discussions, the President's seven directives collectively addressed a range of pressing national concerns, including:

Expediting the resolution of unresolved matters tied to the proposed contributory pension framework

Strengthening accountability mechanisms within government institutions ahead of budget allocations

Ensuring that public expenditure aligns with the administration's broader economic reform goals

Directing relevant ministries to fast-track pending policy decisions before the budget is finalised

Significance for the Upcoming Budget

The pre-budget review is widely seen as a crucial step in shaping the government's fiscal roadmap. By personally chairing the session and issuing direct instructions, President Dissanayake has made clear that his administration intends to exercise close oversight over the budget drafting process.

Officials were instructed to resolve outstanding matters promptly, with the President emphasising that delays in addressing key policy issues would not be acceptable in the lead-up to the national budget.

Sri Lanka's upcoming budget is expected to be one of the most closely watched in recent years, as the country continues its economic recovery following the severe financial crisis that gripped the island nation. The government faces the dual challenge of maintaining fiscal discipline under its International Monetary Fund programme while simultaneously delivering on its social and economic promises to the public.

Further details on the remaining directives are expected to be made public as the budget preparation process advances in the coming weeks.