Former Civil Security Force Member Arrested After Katunayake Police Shooting Incident

Investigations into a shooting incident in Katunayake have revealed that the suspect taken into custody was a former member of the Civil Security Force, authorities have confirmed.

Suspect's Background Uncovered

Details emerging from the ongoing investigation indicate that the arrested individual had previously served in the Civil Security Force before becoming embroiled in the incident that led to a confrontation with Police in the Katunayake area.

The suspect's prior service in a state security institution has raised fresh questions among investigators, as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting and the chain of events that preceded it.

Police Inquiry Continues

Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigations to determine the motive behind the shooting incident and to ascertain whether any other individuals may have been involved. The suspect remains in Police custody as inquiries progress.

The Katunayake area, home to the Bandaranaike International Airport and several industrial zones, has seen heightened security attention following the incident, with residents expressing concern over the episode.

Further details are expected to be released by Police as the investigation advances and a clearer picture of the events unfolds.

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