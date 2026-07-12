Sri Lanka Treasury's Email Infrastructure Dangerously Outdated, Sensitive Data at Risk

Sri Lanka's Treasury has come under scrutiny after revelations that its email system is critically outdated, raising serious concerns about the security of sensitive government financial data that may have already been compromised.

Ageing Infrastructure Poses Major Security Threat

The Treasury's email infrastructure has been identified as severely obsolete, leaving one of the country's most vital financial institutions vulnerable to cyberattacks and unauthorised access. Officials have acknowledged that the outdated system poses significant risks to the integrity of government communications and financial records.

The disclosure has prompted urgent questions about the state of digital security across Sri Lanka's public sector institutions, particularly those handling sensitive economic and budgetary information.

Data Compromise Confirmed

Beyond the ageing email platform, it has been confirmed that data held within the Treasury's systems has also been compromised. The extent of the breach and precisely what information may have been accessed or exposed remains a matter of ongoing concern for authorities.

The Treasury manages some of the most sensitive financial information in the country, including government revenue, expenditure, and debt management records. Any compromise of such data carries potentially serious implications for national financial governance and security.

Calls for Urgent Modernisation

The incident has reignited calls from technology and governance experts for the Sri Lankan government to prioritise the modernisation of its digital infrastructure across all state institutions. Critics argue that outdated systems in key government bodies represent an unacceptable risk in an era of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The Treasury's email system has been identified as critically outdated

Sensitive government data has reportedly been compromised

The incident raises broader concerns about cybersecurity across public institutions

Experts are urging immediate investment in modern, secure digital infrastructure

The government is yet to issue a comprehensive statement detailing the full scope of the data compromise or outlining a concrete timeline for upgrading the affected systems. Citizens and financial stakeholders alike will be watching closely for a swift and transparent response from the relevant authorities.