Lessons From Singapore: Why Sri Lanka Must Embrace True Meritocracy to Unlock Its Potential

The Principle That Built a Nation

What does it truly mean to live in a meritocratic society? The question carries enormous weight for Sri Lanka, a country rich in human potential yet long constrained by systems that reward connections over competence. To understand the answer, one need only look to Singapore — a nation that, within a single generation, transformed itself from a resource-poor island into one of the most prosperous economies on earth.

At the heart of that transformation was a deceptively simple conviction held firmly by Singapore's founding leader, Lee Kuan Yew: that a nation's greatest resource is its people, and those people must be empowered to rise on the strength of their ability alone — not their family name, their ethnicity, or who they know.

Connections Over Competence: A Familiar Problem

For many Sri Lankans, the frustration of watching less-qualified individuals advance through political patronage, nepotism, or personal networks is not an abstract concern — it is a lived reality. Whether in the public service, state-owned enterprises, or even certain corners of the private sector, the culture of contacts first, capability second has quietly eroded public trust and stunted national development for decades.

The consequences are far-reaching. When talented young professionals are passed over in favour of the well-connected, the country loses the innovation and drive it desperately needs. Many of those individuals ultimately leave Sri Lanka altogether, fuelling a brain drain that compounds the nation's economic challenges.

What True Meritocracy Requires

Building a genuinely meritocratic society is not simply a matter of declaring one. It demands deliberate, structural commitment across multiple pillars of national life:

Education: Every child, regardless of their parents' income or postal code, must have access to quality schooling that equips them to compete on a level playing field.

Every child, regardless of their parents' income or postal code, must have access to quality schooling that equips them to compete on a level playing field. Transparent recruitment: Public institutions and government bodies must adopt open, competitive, and independently assessed hiring processes that are insulated from political interference.

Public institutions and government bodies must adopt open, competitive, and independently assessed hiring processes that are insulated from political interference. Accountability mechanisms: Strong oversight bodies with genuine independence must exist to investigate and penalise nepotism and corrupt appointments.

Strong oversight bodies with genuine independence must exist to investigate and penalise nepotism and corrupt appointments. Cultural shift: Beyond policy, Sri Lankan society must collectively reject the normalisation of wasta — the unspoken understanding that who you know matters more than what you can do.

The Cost of Inaction

Sri Lanka's economic crisis in recent years served as a brutal reminder of what happens when leadership positions are filled by loyalty rather than expertise. Decisions of enormous consequence were made by individuals ill-equipped to make them, while qualified voices were sidelined. The ordinary citizen bore the cost in fuel queues, medicine shortages, and crushing inflation.

A society that promotes mediocrity to protect privilege does not simply stagnate — it actively moves backwards.

The path forward requires political will that transcends electoral cycles. Reforms to the public service, the judiciary, and state institutions must be designed to outlast individual governments and resist the gravitational pull of patronage politics that has historically reasserted itself after every change of administration.

A Defining Choice for the Next Generation

Sri Lanka stands at a crossroads. A young, educated population is watching closely to see whether the country's institutions will reward their hard work or continue to favour the privileged few. The nation's ability to retain its brightest minds — and to attract investment and international confidence — depends in no small part on the answer.

Singapore's example proves that meritocracy is not a Western ideal or an impossible standard. It is a practical, achievable foundation for national success. The question is not whether Sri Lanka can build such a society. The question is whether its leaders and its citizens have the collective will to demand it.