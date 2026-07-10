Sri Lanka Says Cyberattack Siphoned $2.5 Million During Debt Repayment Transaction

Sri Lanka has attributed the loss of approximately $2.5 million to a cyberattack that occurred during a debt repayment transaction, raising serious concerns about the country's financial cybersecurity infrastructure at a particularly sensitive time in its economic recovery.

Funds Diverted Amid Debt Payment Process

Authorities in Colombo have confirmed that the significant sum went missing while the country was in the process of making a debt payment, with officials placing the blame squarely on a malicious cyberattack. The incident has drawn considerable attention given that Sri Lanka is still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades and is working to restore credibility with international creditors and financial institutions.

The loss of $2.5 million under such circumstances has prompted urgent questions about the robustness of the digital systems and security protocols used to handle sovereign financial transactions of this nature.

Concerns Over Financial Cybersecurity

The incident highlights the growing vulnerability of government financial systems to sophisticated cyber threats, a challenge that is not unique to Sri Lanka but one that carries particularly grave consequences for a nation still rebuilding its economic foundations following the 2022 financial collapse.

The funds were lost during an international debt repayment transaction

Sri Lankan authorities have officially attributed the loss to a cyberattack

The incident amounts to approximately $2.5 million in missing funds

No further details regarding the perpetrators have been publicly disclosed

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka's Recovery

Sri Lanka secured a landmark debt restructuring agreement with its creditors last year as part of an International Monetary Fund bailout programme, making the integrity of its financial transactions a matter of both domestic and international importance. Any erosion of confidence in the country's ability to manage and protect its financial processes could have wider repercussions for its ongoing recovery efforts.

The incident serves as a stark reminder that cybersecurity must be treated as a critical component of national financial infrastructure, particularly as countries manage complex international obligations in an increasingly digital landscape.

The government has yet to provide a detailed public account of how the breach occurred or what measures are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. Investigators are expected to examine the systems involved as authorities work to determine the full scope of the security failure and whether any of the lost funds can be recovered.

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