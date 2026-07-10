31 Years On: Remembering the Navaly Church Bombing That Claimed Hundreds of Civilian Lives

A Community Mourns Three Decades of Grief

The Tamil community of Navaly in the Northern Province paused this week to mark 31 years since one of the most devastating attacks on civilians during Sri Lanka's civil war — the aerial bombing of St. Peter's Church in Navaly, which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Tamil refugees when it was struck by the Sri Lankan Air Force in August 1995.

What Happened at Navaly

At the height of the military's Operation Riviresa offensive in the Jaffna peninsula, thousands of Tamil civilians had fled their homes and sought shelter inside the Navaly church compound, believing a house of worship might offer them protection from the surrounding conflict. That assumption proved fatal.

On 9 August 1995, Sri Lankan Air Force aircraft bombed the church, killing a large number of civilians who had gathered there — men, women, and children among them. Estimates of the death toll have varied over the years, but the attack is widely documented as one of the single deadliest incidents involving civilian casualties during the entire armed conflict.

Remembrance and Calls for Accountability

Commemorations held in Navaly this year brought together survivors, bereaved family members, clergy, and community leaders who gathered to honour those who perished. Participants lit candles, offered prayers, and observed moments of silence at the site of the former church, which has since been rebuilt.

For many in the Tamil community, the annual remembrance is not only an act of mourning but also a continued demand for justice and official acknowledgement from the Sri Lankan state. Survivors and civil society representatives have long called for a credible, independent investigation into the bombing and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The people of Navaly have never forgotten what was taken from them on that day — lives, safety, and the basic trust that civilians would be protected.

A Wound That Has Not Healed

Thirty-one years on, the Navaly bombing remains a deeply painful chapter in Sri Lanka's post-independence history. Critics argue that successive governments have failed to adequately address wartime atrocities against civilians, leaving affected communities without closure or reparation.

As the country continues to grapple with the broader question of transitional justice and reconciliation, events such as this year's Navaly commemoration serve as a sobering reminder that meaningful peace requires confronting the past — honestly and without impunity.

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