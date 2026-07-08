Sri Lanka Face West Indies in Crucial Second Test of 2026 Tour

Sri Lanka are currently engaged in the second Test match of their 2026 tour of the West Indies, as the two sides continue their battle for supremacy in what promises to be a fiercely contested series in the Caribbean.

The touring Sri Lankan side, having navigated the opening Test of the series, now face the challenge of adapting to West Indian conditions as the two-match Test series reaches its decisive stage.

Test cricket between Sri Lanka and the West Indies has historically produced compelling encounters, with both nations boasting proud traditions in the longest format of the game. Sri Lankan fans will be eagerly following every development as their side looks to make an impression on foreign soil.

The second Test represents a critical opportunity for Sri Lanka to either consolidate their position or mount a recovery, depending on the outcome of the first match, as the series heads towards its conclusion.

Further details on scorecards, batting and bowling figures, and match progression are expected to be updated as play continues across the scheduled days of the Test.

Sri Lankan cricket supporters are encouraged to stay tuned for comprehensive coverage and updates as the tour unfolds in the West Indies.

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