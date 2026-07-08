Amnesty International Calls on Sri Lanka to Ensure Transparent Vetting of Peacekeepers Sent to Haiti

Global human rights organisation Amnesty International has called on Sri Lanka to adopt a transparent and rigorous screening process for military personnel being deployed as peacekeepers to Haiti, raising concerns about the accountability of troops sent on international missions.

A Call for Accountability

Amnesty International's appeal centres on ensuring that Sri Lankan soldiers assigned to United Nations peacekeeping operations in Haiti are thoroughly vetted before deployment. The organisation has stressed that individuals with credible allegations of human rights violations against them must not be permitted to serve in such roles abroad.

The call reflects broader international concerns about the conduct of peacekeeping forces deployed to conflict-affected and crisis-ridden nations, where vulnerable populations depend on the protection and integrity of those mandated to maintain order and security.

Haiti's Fragile Security Situation

Haiti continues to grapple with severe instability, gang violence, and a deteriorating humanitarian crisis, making the role of international peacekeepers particularly critical. The deployment of foreign troops to the Caribbean nation carries significant responsibility, and human rights advocates argue that only personnel with clean records should be entrusted with such duties.

Sri Lanka's Peacekeeping History Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka has a long history of contributing troops to United Nations peacekeeping missions around the world. However, the country's military has also faced longstanding allegations relating to conduct during the final stages of the civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, a period that remains deeply contested and the subject of ongoing international scrutiny.

Amnesty International's latest push underscores the importance of applying the UN's own vetting standards — commonly referred to as the Human Rights Due Diligence Policy — which are designed to prevent the deployment of personnel implicated in serious human rights abuses.

Transparency the Key Demand

Among the key demands made by Amnesty International is that the Sri Lankan government publicly disclose the criteria and procedures used to screen peacekeeping candidates. The organisation argues that without such transparency, there is no reliable mechanism to ensure that those with alleged records of abuse are excluded from international service.

The appeal is likely to renew debate within Sri Lanka about the intersection of its military's domestic legacy and its ongoing role in global peacekeeping efforts — a conversation that human rights groups say is long overdue.