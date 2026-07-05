Sri Lanka Declares at 549-9 to Put West Indies Under Massive Pressure in 2nd Test

Sri Lanka ended day two of the second Test against West Indies with the hosts staring down an enormous challenge, after the touring side declared their first innings at a commanding 549 for 9, leaving West Indies to begin what promises to be a gruelling battle for survival.

Sri Lanka's Dominant First Innings

The Sri Lankan batters put on a masterful display across the first two days of the match, piling on the runs to post a formidable total before captain opted to declare and hand the bowlers time to make inroads into the West Indian batting lineup. The declaration at 549 for 9 underlined Sri Lanka's intent to push for a result in the match.

West Indies Face Uphill Battle

With a mountain of runs to contend with, West Indies trudged out to the crease to begin their first innings response under immense pressure as day two drew to a close. The home side will need a monumental effort from their batters to avoid the follow-on and keep themselves in the contest.

Sri Lanka's bowlers will be eager to exploit any weaknesses in the West Indian batting order, with the visitors holding all the momentum heading into the third day of play.

Sri Lanka Looking to Level Series

The second Test represents a crucial opportunity for Sri Lanka, who will be eager to make a strong statement with bat and ball. A win in this match would further cement their dominance in the series and showcase the depth and quality available within the squad.

All eyes will be on how West Indies respond under pressure when play resumes, with Sri Lanka's bowlers ready to exploit the sizeable first-innings advantage they have built.

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