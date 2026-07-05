Ranil Pays Visit to Wijeyadasa Amid 'Harak Kata' Case Controversy

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe paid a personal visit to the residence of former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe this week, as political circles continue to buzz over the controversial arrest linked to the high-profile 'Harak Kata' case.

The visit, which drew considerable attention, came in the wake of the arrest of a close associate of Rajapakshe, prompting speculation about the motivations behind Wickremesinghe's show of solidarity with the former minister.

Wickremesinghe Breaks Silence on Case

During the visit, Wickremesinghe was reported to have made a pointed remark, asserting that no individual or political authority had the ability to interfere in the 'Harak Kata' case. His comments appeared aimed at dispelling suggestions that the legal proceedings could be influenced by outside forces, including political figures.

The statement is being closely watched by political observers, particularly given the former president's own standing within Sri Lanka's political landscape and his historical ties to the justice sector during his time in office.

Background to the Visit

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, who served as Justice Minister under the previous administration, has found himself at the centre of renewed scrutiny following developments in the 'Harak Kata' investigation. The case, which has attracted sustained public and media interest, relates to a matter that has long stirred debate regarding accountability and the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe's decision to personally call on Rajapakshe at his home is seen by some political analysts as a gesture of support, while others suggest it underscores the enduring network of relationships among senior figures within Sri Lanka's political establishment.

Political Reactions

The visit has not gone unnoticed among opposition voices and civil society groups, who are watching closely to see whether political connections will have any bearing on the trajectory of the case. Many observers have called for full transparency in the legal process, stressing that justice must be allowed to take its course free from any form of interference.

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with questions of judicial independence and political accountability, the developments surrounding the 'Harak Kata' case are expected to remain a key talking point in the weeks ahead.

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