Opposition MP Dayasiri Dismisses Facebook as a Platform "Full of Fools

Opposition parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara has sparked conversation after openly declaring that he steers clear of Facebook, describing the popular social media platform as being "full of fools."

The outspoken MP made the remarks in what appears to be a candid expression of his disdain for the world's largest social networking site, setting himself apart from many of his political peers who rely heavily on Facebook to engage with constituents and shape public opinion.

A Politician Swimming Against the Digital Tide

In an era where Sri Lankan politicians increasingly turn to social media platforms to communicate policy positions, rally supporters, and respond to criticism, Jayasekara's blunt dismissal of Facebook stands out as a notably contrarian stance.

The former minister and prominent opposition figure said he has chosen not to maintain a presence on the platform, citing his low regard for the nature of its user base and the quality of discourse found there.

Jayasekara described Facebook as being "full of fools," making clear that he has little interest in participating in the kind of online exchanges the platform is known for.

Social Media's Growing Role in Sri Lankan Politics

The comments come at a time when social media, and Facebook in particular, plays an increasingly significant role in Sri Lankan political life. Parties across the spectrum use the platform to:

Broadcast policy announcements and press statements

Mobilise grassroots support ahead of elections

Respond rapidly to breaking political developments

Engage directly with voters beyond traditional media channels

Jayasekara's decision to distance himself from this digital arena is likely to draw both admiration from those frustrated with the often toxic nature of online political debate in Sri Lanka, and criticism from those who view social media engagement as an essential tool of modern democratic accountability.

The MP's remarks have themselves generated considerable discussion, with reactions circulating widely — ironically, on Facebook.