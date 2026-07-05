Negombo Prison Erupts: Two Dead, Dozens Injured as Inmates Scale Rooftops in Mass Protest

A violent confrontation inside Negombo Prison has left two inmates dead and at least 35 others injured, after clashes broke out between rival groups of detainees and the unrest rapidly escalated into a full-scale rooftop protest involving both male and female prisoners.

Violence Erupts Within Prison Walls

The incident began when two factions of inmates came into direct conflict within the facility, triggering a chain of events that prison authorities struggled to contain. As tensions boiled over, prisoners — including women held at the facility — climbed onto the rooftops in a dramatic demonstration of defiance, with video footage of the protest circulating widely.

The two fatalities represent a grave escalation in what has become one of the more serious incidents of prison unrest seen in Sri Lanka in recent times. The 35 individuals who sustained injuries were caught up in the clashes between the rival groups, underscoring the dangerous conditions that can prevail when order breaks down inside overcrowded detention facilities.

Rooftop Demonstration Draws Attention

Scenes of inmates perched on the prison rooftop drew significant public attention, with the protest serving as a stark visual symbol of the grievances simmering within the institution. Both male and female detainees participated in the rooftop demonstration, an unusual development that highlighted the extent to which the unrest had spread across different sections of the prison.

Security personnel were deployed to manage the situation and restore order, though the circumstances that initially triggered the clash between the two inmate groups remained under investigation at the time of reporting.

Spotlight on Prison Conditions

The incident has once again drawn attention to longstanding concerns surrounding Sri Lanka's prison system, including issues of overcrowding, inadequate resources, and the management of rival criminal networks operating within detention facilities.

Negombo Prison, located in the Western Province, houses a significant number of remand and convicted prisoners, and advocates for prison reform have long warned that systemic issues within the country's correctional institutions create conditions ripe for exactly this kind of violent outbreak.

Authorities are expected to launch a formal inquiry into the deaths and the circumstances surrounding the unrest, as calls grow for greater transparency and accountability in the management of Sri Lanka's prison network.

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